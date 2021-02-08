Repairs on the Kispiox bridge continue but open to light vehicle traffic

The Kispiox Bridge has reopened to alternating, single-lane light traffic after a snowplow damaged the bridge last Thursday morning. According to a press released from the transportation ministry Sunday morning, the bridge, which had been closed since the motor vehicle incident, reopened around 8 p.m. Saturday.



Drivers are being warned to expect delays and that only passenger vehicles or those weighing less than eight tonnes will be allowed. The bridge remains open to pedestrians, but people are asked to be cautious around work crews and equipment.



Transportation ministry engineers and crews will be working 24/7 to repair the crossing. First responders are on standby to provide emergency services as needed.