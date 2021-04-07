Residents 70 years and older are now eligible for a vaccine in the Northern Health region

Today, residents in the Northern health region can call to book their COVID-19 vaccines if they were born in 1951 or earlier (age 70+) and Indigenous peoples aged 18 and up.

Some communities are following a more condensed schedule for opening booking opportunities to eligible age groups.

Northern Health advises that if you call in and there are no available appointments for your community, please call back the following day when more clinic dates may be scheduled and available.

Once you’re eligible, you stay eligible.

This plan is subject to change. Due to the complexity of Northern geography, logistics, outbreaks, vaccine supply, and other factors, changes to timelines and the plan may be made as required.

For more information on how to book an appointment for yourself, a family member, or a friend, visit the How to get vaccinated for COVID-19.