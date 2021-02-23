Review into Kitimat hospital incident won't be made public

Northern Health has confirmed with CFTK that the results of a review into an incident that occurred at Kitimat General Hospital last month won't be made public.



Sarah Morrison has alleged that on January 27th she was denied maternity services at the hospital before her baby passed away in a stillborn birth at Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace later that evening.



Shortly after, Northern Health and BC Health Minister Adrian Dix announced that a review would be conducted into the incident.



In a written statement, Northern Health spokesperson Eryn Collins said that results and recommendations from quality of care reviews are prohibited from release due to Section 51 of the BC Evidence Act.



This section is meant to promote open discussions and full participation with health care professionals in order to determine if any changes should be made for future health care practices.



Morrison's uncle, Dustin Gaucher, says he wants to see the results of the review made public – and he thinks that other people want to see the results too.



"I don't want to see this happen to anybody else again and them hiding the truth, because that's exactly what it is. They're hiding the truth."



Gaucher also said that his family has not been contacted as a part of the review process yet.



"Even if we participated in this review process, what are we to get out of it if nobody gets anything? We get to re-live our trauma. I get to know that I don't have a grandchild to hold. My sister doesn't have her first grandchild to hold, my niece doesn't have a daughter to hold. This review is just that. The people out there want answers, but nobody gets any answers."



Collins told CFTK that quality of care reviews can potentially involve discussions with the patient who received care in an incident under review along with their family, depending on the situation that's being reviewed. However, she could not comment on the current review into the incident involving Morrison.