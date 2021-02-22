Rio Tinto invested $2 million in community partnerships

In a news release, Rio Tinto BC Works highlighted the many accomplishments their community partnership has produced. In 2019, $1.8 million was invested toward initiatives throughout the province, and in 2020, that increased to over $2 million. Funding went to over 37 organizations in the Nechako Watershed and the Kitimat-Terrace region. Subjects such as cultural heritage, community, education, health and wellbeing, inequality reduction, and the environment were some of these funds' recipients.



Affonso Bizon, General Manager Rio Tinto BC Works, said 2020 was a challenging year, but the community has come together throughout the ordeal. The company has contributed to revitalizing the Haisla language, supporting the salmon and white sturgeon conservation, providing personal protective equipment for first responders, and helping local shelters provide a safe environment for women experiencing domestic abuse. He reiterated their commitment to strengthen their partnership with First Nations communities around their operations to pursue a sustainable future.