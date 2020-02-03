River Kings Clinch 1st Place in CIHL

The Terrace River Kings clinched first place in the Central Interior Hockey League standings on the final weekend of the regular season.



On Friday, the River Kings erupted for four goals in the third period to break open a close game and beat the Prince Rupert Rampage 10-5 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre.



Terrace then returned home to the Sportsplex Saturday for a 9-4 decision over the Smithers Steelheads.



The Rampage, meantime, rebounded from their loss to Terrace to edge the Hazelton Wolverines 6-5 Saturday night.... Teal Burns scored the winner in overtime.



And the Quesnel Kangaroos got by the Williams Lake Stampeders 5-4.



The playoffs begin this coming weekend.