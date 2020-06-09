Riverboat Days 2020 cancelled due to COVID 19

It's official -- this year's Riverboat Days festivities in Terrace have been cancelled, joining a long list of events that have been nixed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Terrace Riverboat Days Society president Kam Siemens says it was a tough decision to make -- but there really wasn't any other choice.





"We asked: would they be able to modify their event to carry it out or not? And they could not see that they would be able to do that," she explained.



Siemens says some smaller community events, such as the Skeena Salmon Arts Festival's downtown mural projects or heritage walking tours, can still go ahead this summer.



In the meantime, the committee is encouraging Terrace-area residents to “Celebrate the Spirit of the Skeena” this year, safely, in their own way.