Rod Taylor chosen to represent the CHP in the next federal election

The Christian Heritage Party in the Skeena-Bulkley Valley's riding has selected their candidate for the next federal election. Rod Taylor was chosen unanimously at their virtual electoral district association AGM on March 12.

In response to his victory, Taylor stated that "The CHP continues to be the party of life, family and freedom and its promise to bring these values to the political spectrum and offer Canadians an opportunity to protect life, strengthen the family and defend our God-given freedoms."

Taylor last ran for office in the 2020 provincial general election, garnering 831 votes or approximately eleven percent of the overall vote for that region. In the 2019 federal election, he acquired only three percent of the vote.