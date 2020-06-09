Sandra Jones returns to lead Prince Rupert School District

Former Prince Rupert School Superintendent Sandra Jones has agreed to resume that role on an interim basis.



School District 52 has issued a statement that Jones, who retired in 2017 after four years at the helm, will lead the district, while the school board looks for a permanent replacement for Irene LaPierre, who was dismissed last week.



School Board chair James Horne said the Board of Education was grateful that Jones had agreed to temporarily come out of retirement, and welcomed her support during the transition period.