Second COVID-19 outbreak at LNG Canada site in Kitimat declared over
Northern Health has announced that the COVID-19 outbreak among diversified transportation staff at the LNG Canada site in Kitimat has been declared over.
16 employees tested positive for COVID-19 during this outbreak, but there have been no new cases since the outbreak was declared on December 16th.
All of the cases have recovered and everyone who either had the virus or was a close contact has completed their self-isolation period.