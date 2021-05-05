Second outbreak declared over at Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert

Northern Health has declared an end to the second COVID-19 outbreak at the Acropolis Manor long term care home in Prince Rupert.



Five residents tested positive for COVID-19 in association with the outbreak. Four of the residents have recovered, and unfortunately one passed away.



This outbreak follow a previous outbreak at the manor that resulted in 33 residents and 24 staff members testing positive for the virus. 16 of the residents who tested positive died in this outbreak.



An outbreak at the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital's patient care unit that result in five cases but no deaths was also declared over last week.



As of today, there are two COVID-19 outbreaks in the Northern Health region: one at the Dawson Creek and District Hospital, and another at the Site C Hydroelectric Dam project.