Several charges laid after attempted vehicle theft in Terrace

A Terrace man is facing more than half-a-dozen charges, including robbery and weapons offenses, after a Friday afternoon incident in Terrace.

 

The RCMP were called to the 4500 block of Greig Avenue at around 4:10 that afternoon, where a man reported that another man was in the driver's seat of his truck, trying to start the vehicle.

 

By the time officers arrived, the two men were fighting and another vehicle nearby was damaged.

 

When police attempted to arrest the suspect, he tried to lock himself inside the truck -- and was finally taken into custody after police deployed their canine unit.

 

The suspect was treated for dog bites.

 

Thirty-eight-year-old Curtis Bevan is facing charges of robbery, assault with a weapon, resisting arrest, theft of a vehicle, possession of a weapon and mischief. 

 

He remains in police custody, pending a court appearance. 

Terrace

2020-05-04 13:58 PDT

File # 2020-4120

 

A Terrace man is in custody and facing more than half a dozen charges following a report of a theft in progress Friday afternoon.

Around 4:10 p.m., May 1, 2020, Terrace RCMP responded to an incident on the 4500 block of Greig Avenue. A man reported someone was in the driver’s seat of his truck and trying to start the vehicle. While police were en route they received an update that two men were physically fighting.

Officers arrived on scene and located a man, known by police, inside the reported vehicle and appearing to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Police also observed a damaged vehicle nearby.

Police told the man he was under arrest and to exit the vehicle, but he refused and attempted to lock it instead. He continued to resist even after Police Dog Eli was deployed. He was eventually taken into custody and treated for a dog bite.

More details about what occurred were collected during the investigation.

Curtis BEVAN, 38, of Terrace BC, is charged with Robbery, Assault with a Weapon, Assault, Resist Arrest, Theft of Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Weapon, and Mischief. He remains in police custody awaiting court.

If you have information about crime, please contact the Terrace RCMP at (250)638-7400.
 

Released by

Cst. Crystal Evelyn

Community Policing / Media Relations Officer
Terrace RCMP
