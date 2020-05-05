Several charges laid after attempted vehicle theft in Terrace

A Terrace man is facing more than half-a-dozen charges, including robbery and weapons offenses, after a Friday afternoon incident in Terrace.

The RCMP were called to the 4500 block of Greig Avenue at around 4:10 that afternoon, where a man reported that another man was in the driver's seat of his truck, trying to start the vehicle.

By the time officers arrived, the two men were fighting and another vehicle nearby was damaged.

When police attempted to arrest the suspect, he tried to lock himself inside the truck -- and was finally taken into custody after police deployed their canine unit.

The suspect was treated for dog bites.

Thirty-eight-year-old Curtis Bevan is facing charges of robbery, assault with a weapon, resisting arrest, theft of a vehicle, possession of a weapon and mischief.