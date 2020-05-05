Several charges laid after attempted vehicle theft in Terrace
Man faces robbery, weapons charges after Friday theft attempt
2020-05-04 13:58 PDT
A Terrace man is in custody and facing more than half a dozen charges following a report of a theft in progress Friday afternoon.
Around 4:10 p.m., May 1, 2020, Terrace RCMP responded to an incident on the 4500 block of Greig Avenue. A man reported someone was in the driver’s seat of his truck and trying to start the vehicle. While police were en route they received an update that two men were physically fighting.
Officers arrived on scene and located a man, known by police, inside the reported vehicle and appearing to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Police also observed a damaged vehicle nearby.
Police told the man he was under arrest and to exit the vehicle, but he refused and attempted to lock it instead. He continued to resist even after Police Dog Eli was deployed. He was eventually taken into custody and treated for a dog bite.
More details about what occurred were collected during the investigation.
Curtis BEVAN, 38, of Terrace BC, is charged with Robbery, Assault with a Weapon, Assault, Resist Arrest, Theft of Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Weapon, and Mischief. He remains in police custody awaiting court.
