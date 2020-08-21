Singh calls for federal aluminum industry support during Kitimat Visit

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach called on the Trudeau government to do more to support the aluminum industry and its workers, after a visit to Rio Tinto's Kitimat Works yesterday.



The two politicians toured the smelter and also met with members of Unifor Local 2301, to discuss the impacts of the new 10-percent aluminum tariffs being imposed on Canadian aluminum by the Trump Administration in the United States.







Singh said Canadian aluminum workers are being hurt by Trump's electioneering in the US, and lack of action to protect their work by the Trudeau government at home.



Bachrach called on the Liberals to release a plan for how they’ll help protect the livelihoods of Canadian workers.



BC Works general manager Affonso Bizon said the visit was an opportunity to provide the MP's with an update on the modernized smelter, and to discuss North American supply chains, responsible stewardship of aluminium manufacturing, and the smelter's contribution to the regional economy and working relationships with First Nations.