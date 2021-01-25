Six more COVID-19 cases announced in Acropolis Manor outbreak

The case count at the COVID-19 outbreak in Prince Rupert's Acropolis Manor continues to grow.

Northern Health announced today that there are now 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the long term care home -- an increase of six since Friday.

20 of the confirmed cases are among residents and 12 are among staff members.

In a press release, Northern Health said that enhanced control measures are in place and that communication with Acropolis Manor staff, residents and families is ongoing.