Six More COVID-19 Cases in Haida Gwaii Outbreak

Northern Health says six more lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified, in a community outbreak on Haida Gwaii.



That brings the total number to 20 confirmed cases, since the outbreak was declared last Friday.



Thirteen of those cases are considered active, while seven people have recovered.



The health authority says the additional cases do not represent a significant expansion of the outbreak, nor do they suggest wider spread of COVID-19 in Haida Gwaii communities.



While contact tracing work continues, it's believed the new cases are also linked to the original outbreak cases.



Northern Health says additional cases may surface in the coming days.



All of the active cases continue to self-isolate at home, and none have required hospital care to date.



Northern Health and the First Nations Health Authority have been working with Council of the Haida Nation and municipal governments on Haida Gwaii, to coordinate the community response to the outbreak.



Beyond those six new COVID-19 cases on Haida Gwaii, there are no more new infections in the Northern Health Region as of Wednesday. Our total since the pandemic is now 86.



Across the province, 41 new cases were reported Wednesday and no new deaths.



Just six people are in hospital -- two of them in intensive care.



The other growing outbreak reported Wednesday was at fruit packing plant in the Fraser Valley.