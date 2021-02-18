Skeena MLA Ellis Ross running for BC Liberal leadership

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross is running for the BC Liberal leadership.



He confirmed the news with CFTK earlier today.



Ross was first elected to the Skeena riding in 2017, becoming the first BC Liberal to win the riding since 2001. He managed to hold his seat by a margin of nearly eight per cent last election.



During his first term in office, Ross was a vocal support of the liquified natural gas industry, having served as the official opposition critic for LNG, Resource Opportunities and Responsible Development.



Before entering provincial politics, Ross was Chief Councillor of the Haisla Nation.



His announcement to run for party leadership comes nearly four months after the BC Liberal's disappointing results in last year's election, which saw the party lose 15 seats and prompted former leader Andrew Wilkinson to resign.