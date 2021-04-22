Smithers issues water quality advisory after chlorine enters water system

The Town of Smithers has issued a water quality advisory after a high dose of chlorine entered its water system.



A notice from the town advises residents to avoid using their water if they detect a high amount of chlorine in it.



If you don't detect chlorine or you only detect a small amount, the water is safe to use.



In a Facebook post, Smithers mayor Gladys Atrill wrote that crews are currently working to flush out the system.



"Hopefully it won't be too long before it's clear," she said. "We will let you know as soon as the everything is back to what it should be."



Atrill added that if you can't smell chlorine in your water, it is safe to use.



The town plans to monitor the system and issue a follow-up notice later today. The advisory is in effect until further notice.

Photo source: Town of Smithers, British Columbia (Facebook).