Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill is disappointed that an anti-mask rally was held in her town

The mayor of Smithers is reacting with disappointment to an "Unmasking our Freedoms" rally that took place in the town over the weekend.



The rally drew more than 150 participants some from Terrace, Houston and Burns Lake to demonstrate against COVID restrictions



Mayor Gladys Atrill says she's concerned the gathering could have spread the virus to more people.



“It just seems to strike me that this is exactly the time when we need to dig a little deeper. I appreciate it's hard for people, and I appreciate not everyone supports the protocol. Still, when we live in a society, we make sacrifices for one another, so this is just what we were asked to do. There are individuals that all communities will struggle more and have different illnesses, different mental conditions, and reasons why they find it difficult to uphold the protocols. For most of us, we can do it, and we can do it quickly.”



Atrill says Health authorities in the region and province are doing what they can to get us through this pandemic.



And says individuals have a role to play -- and must uphold those health protocols even during the holidays.

