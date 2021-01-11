Smithers RCMP investigating loud explosion from Saturday night

Smithers RCMP are currently investigating what caused a loud explosion in Smithers on Saturday night.



Staff Sergeant Terry Gillespie said that at approximately 5:48 p.m. on January 9th, the Smithers RCMP and Fire Department responded to a report of an explosion on Victoria Drive and determined that an explosion had occurred on a commercial property



Gillespie said they are trying to track down key witnesses and determine if any federal, provincial, or worksafe laws were violated.



According to the RCMP's report on the explosion, there were no injuries or significant property damage,