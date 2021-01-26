Snotty Nose Rez Kids are nominated for two music awards

Haisla Nation duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids are leading nominees at the first-ever International Indigenous Hip Hop Awards Show. The two-day celebration will take place in Winnipeg on May 22nd and 23rd, with the winners chosen by the public.



The Rez Kids are contending in four categories: hip hop single of the year for "Where They At" and album of the year for "Born Deadly."



Organizers say nominees were narrowed down by a group of music judges and industry players, such as D-Js, producers and other professionals. The winners will be selected through a public vote running until April 30th on the event's website.