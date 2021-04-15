St. John Ambulance providing 'pawsitive' support with virtual therapy dog event

St. John Ambulance therapy dogs will be providing virtual canine comfort to those in need for Stress Awareness Day on April 16th. Pre-pandemic, the charity's four-legged volunteers visited facilities in BC such as hospitals, care homes, schools, and workplaces. Volunteer Coordinator for the Therapy Dog Program in BC and the Yukon Anna Boekhoven says that while these visits are still on pause, the therapy dog program team has adapted to a one-day virtual model to provide connection and raise funds for the program.



"It's been an interesting year. I mean, our program supports what is essentially our vulnerable population, the elderly, the sick, the stressed out and the isolated. Our volunteers are so great and have adapted really well to providing outdoor visits, window visits, and we have done support where we can, but it's really gone against the core of our program not to be able to visit in person."



In the 15-minute visits, participants can expect to hear about the dog and their volunteer work, learn about the importance of dogs when it comes to mental health, be able to ask questions or share their own stories.



"I really think our dogs know when they are going to work, and they put on their volunteer persona, and they bounce into the facility, so they really benefit from it. They are tested to make sure they have the right temperament to volunteer with the public and strangers. This is what they are made to do, and they really love the work."



According to a survey done by the Canadian Mental Health Association, 42 percent of British Columbians said their mental health has deteriorated since the onset of the pandemic. Boekhoven says Interactions with therapy dogs have been proven to help decrease stress levels, loneliness and provide moments of undistracted joy.



"Dogs are non-jugemental. They are some comforting, and they are always so happy to see you. Just having that reassurance and something cute and flurry and nice to interact with, I think, reminds people to take a breath to re-center and move forward throughout their day with a new perspective."



The virtual event will run on Friday, with time slots available between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Anyone can book a visit, whether it's one individual, a workplace, or alongside family. A $10 or $20 donation to the therapy dog program is required to book a visit.