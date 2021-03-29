Summer Airshow deemed a no-go for Terrace

The Airshow was planned for late July at the Northwest Regional Airport, but do to limitations on how many people are allowed to gather, and with the ever changing restrictions, the organizers felt it was best to call the event off.

The Snowbirds were scheduled to appear in Terrace for the first time in over 20 years, but due to COVID-19 limitations of their own, they also weren't able to make the trip.

Steve Pereira, President of the Northwest Regional Airshow Society, says that he is hopeful that the event will be able to take place as soon as 2022, and that Terrace is at the top of the list for the Snowbirds when they are able to take flight again.

When the airshow is able to take place, it will be the first event of its kind since 2003.