Suspect Sought in Houston Homicide

The RCMP's Major Crime Section says police have identified a suspect in last Sunday's homicide in Houston.



A news release today says police are actively looking for the suspect and are seeking the public's help.



Police say they can also confirm that the victim of the homicide was 23-year-old Elijah Dumont, who was a resident of the Houston area.



Dumont was found dead in the 2100 block of Cataline Court after a report of a shooting at about 4:20 Sunday afternoon.



RCMP continue to ask the public to contact them with any information about the case. People can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers.