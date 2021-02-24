Tahltan-Tlingit carver Dempsey Bob wins Governor General’s Award

Internationally renowned Tahltan-Tlingit master carver Dempsey Bob has received another honour.



Bob is one of six recipients of this year's Governor General's Awards in Visual and Media Arts.



In recognizing his artistic achievements, a news release says Bob has been a significant innovator of the Tahltan-Tlingit style for more than 50 years and continues to be an important leader for the development of the Northwest Coast cultural art form.



It notes Bob has also built cross-cultural art partnerships with other Indigenous peoples, notably the Maori of New Zealand, and he has shared his knowledge as a founding member of the Freda Diesing School of Northwest Coast Art in Terrace, where he continues to teach the next generation of master carvers.



Bob was invested as an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2013.



Winners of the Governor General's arts awards receive a medallion and a cash prize of 25-thousand dollars.