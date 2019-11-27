Telegraph Creek Road Open to All Traffic

There's even better news for Telegraph Creek residents and visitors today.



A notice from the Tahltan Band says Highway 51 has been cleared 19 kilometres east of the community where a rock slide had impeded access for the past three weeks.



Access was restored earlier for periods during the day only -- and only for all-wheel drive vehicles.



Then on Tuesday, all vehicles were allowed to pass. And now the road is open around the clock, although drivers may still encounter delays as debris removal and other work continues.