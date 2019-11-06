Telegraph Creek Road Remains Closed

The road into Telegraph Creek remains closed tonight.



B.C.'s Transportation Ministry says it will offer its next update on the situation Thursday morning at 11:00.



A large rock and mudslide came down across the narrow unpaved road Tuesday morning between Glenora Road and the Tahltan Bridge. That's about 19 kilometres east of Telegraph Creek.



No one was injured in the slide.



Drive B.C. reports heavy equipment was working to remove the debris today but it can only be done during daylight hours due to challenges at the site and to ensure the safety of the crew. The slide site is on a steep slope above water.



No detour is available around the slide.



Officials are hoping to provide an estimated time of opening by 11:00 Thursday morning.