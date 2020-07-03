iHeartRadio
Telegraph Creek Road washed out at 9 Mile Creek

Telegraph Creek remains cut off from the rest of the province, thanks to a washout on Highway 51.

The road is completely severed at  9 Mile Creek and Drive BC has no estimate on when it might be reopened.

Tahltan Band Chief Rick McLean said on Facebook that a one-lane tote road might be put in at 9-mile to allow traffic through -- possibly by this afternoon.

But in the meantime, the only way in and out of the community is by small aircraft.

A ruptured beaver dam may be responsible for the washout.