Terrace businesses in a state of unrest after latest COVID-19 lockdown

With the new guidelines the Province is enforcing now, many local restaurants and businesses are in a state of uncertainty.

President of The Terrace and District Chamber of Commerce, Tom Keller, says that many restaurants and other establishments have spent a lot of money on face masks and other necessary items to remain open, and now it is all for naught.

Keller adds that many businesses were surprised by the new guidelines that are being enforced as of yesterday, and are now trying to scramble to figure out what their next step will be.

The new mandate will be enforced until April 19, 2021.

Until then Keller and the Chamber of Commerce are unsure if it will continue or if businesses can resume more casual operations.

Keller adds that during this time, members of the community should still try and do their best to support local business and utilizing their take out and delivery services.