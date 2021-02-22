Terrace city councillor Jessica McCallum-Miller has resigned from her position on council.



McCallum-Miller was first elected in 2018 and is both the first Indigenous councillor and the youngest councillor in the city's history.



In a Facebook post, she said she felt unsupported by her fellow council members when speaking about issues related to Indigenous women and youth.



She also alleged that racism and sexism affected the abilities of her colleagues to understand her perspectives on these issues. For example, she said she felt unheard when trying to explain the importance of cultural awareness training to other councillors.



McCallum-Miller also disclosed that she lives with anxiety and depression. She said that due to her experiences on council, her mental health took a downturn in March 2020 and she contemplated taking her own life.



Moving forward, McCallum Miller says she will be focusing on her sacred work to heal herself spiritually.



In a statement, Terrace Mayor Carol Leclerc said McCallum-Miller provided "an important and distinct perspective" on many issues at meetings, and that council will miss her "honesty, dedication, and thoughtfulness."



A by-election will be held to fill McCallum-Miller's seat. More information will be provided in the upcoming weeks.