Terrace emergency services show support for frontline workers

This afternoon at 5 pm, the Terrace Fire Department is joining forces with other local emergency services from the area to spread good cheer and say thanks to our local health care workers and other frontline staff with a drive-by procession. Vehicles will be passing by Mills Memorial Hospital and other facilities around town.



Participants will include the Thornhill Fire Department, Terrace RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, Department of Fisheries and Oceans, the Terrace Sheriff's Office, and more. The city expects upwards of 30 vehicles to join in.



Residents are encouraged to show their support by banging pots and pans together when the sirens pass by. Gathering at any of the health facilities is discouraged.