Terrace entrepreneur wins an award from the Small Business BC provincial contest

Local business owner of Jada Creations, Jaimie Davis, was announced the winner of the Small Business BC Award for Best Solopreneur representing the best in entrepreneurship in the province.

The award recognizes an outstanding individual that has started and grown a solo business. Jada Creations is an Indigenous-owned and operated business specializing in authentic Indigenous wearable art.

A news release from Small Business BC states that Davis has demonstrated the unique skillset required to stay focused on long-term goals while juggling the day-to-day demands of running a successful company. Small Business BC also released a video highlighting her accomplishments and struggles along the way.

"I grew up in Terrace, and I faced racism on the daily. Now, I create to celebrate my culture, and I create so my son can grow up without ever having to question his identity too."

The Small Business BC Awards are an annual awards contest that seeks nominations from the public and entrepreneurs to support local businesses that impact their community.

This year, the Small Business BC Awards received a record-breaking 937 nominations, representing 558 small businesses in 88 communities across BC.