Terrace experiences a few more bumps in the road

Potholes in Terrace appear to be growing this year in both number and size. The city's public works department has stated that they have repaired about three times more potholes than the five-year average and used three times more in paving material to fix them. Staff put in 1,420 hours from January 1st to March 12th to repair potholes, spending nearly $60,000 on pothole materials and just over $68,000 on labour.

The city's communications officer, Kate Lautens, outlined in an email that it was a very wet year, which hasn't given the ground any time to dry up and is causing issues with our roads. The combination of frost-and-thaw cycles creates the perfect recipe for potholes. Lautens stated that this year's moisture in the ground is more than the road crew has seen in at least a decade.

This year, with the light snowfall, some money for snow clearing has gone over to pothole filling instead. People can report potholes to the City of Terrace Public Works. Crews can make temporary repairs but need to wait for warmer, drier weather for permanent fixes.