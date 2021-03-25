Terrace locals still looking for a safe injection site in city
The number of overdose deaths in the Northwest has climbed to eight, now making it the third highest rate of overdose fatalities in the province. As a result, Dave Gordon, President of The Terrace Downtown Improvement Area Society, said that the amount of community and social media attention surrounding the issue has significantly increased. Gordon adds that a safe injection site in downtown terrace would greatly decrease the amount of overdoses’ and disposed needles left on the street. Currently there is still no plan in place to begin a safe injection site in Terrace.