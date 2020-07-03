Terrace man reported missing -- Tyler Montague

Terrace RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a man reported missing by his family.

Thirty-six-year-old Tyler Montague hasn't been heard from since last Wednesday -- June 24th.





His vehicle was seen at his home on that day as well.

He was reported missing yesterday morning.

Montague is described as white and heavy-set -- about 6-feet-two and weighing 220 pounds.





His vehicle is a black 2015 Nissan Juke with red accents, license plate ARG-26H.



He has brown hair and brown eyes and wears glasses.His vehicle is a black 2015 Nissan Juke with red accents, license plate ARG-26H.