Terrace man reported missing -- Tyler Montague
Terrace RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a man reported missing by his family.
Thirty-six-year-old Tyler Montague hasn't been heard from since last Wednesday -- June 24th.
His vehicle was seen at his home on that day as well.
He was reported missing yesterday morning.
Montague is described as white and heavy-set -- about 6-feet-two and weighing 220 pounds.
He has brown hair and brown eyes and wears glasses.
His vehicle is a black 2015 Nissan Juke with red accents, license plate ARG-26H.
His vehicle is a black 2015 Nissan Juke with red accents, license plate ARG-26H.
If you have information about where he is or may be, please contact Terrace RCMP.
=== RCMP NEWS RELEASE BELOW ===
If you have information about where he is or may be, please contact Terrace RCMP at (250)638-7400.
Terrace RCMP
terrace.bc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca (English only)
3205 Eby St., Terrace BC, V8G 2X7
Office: 250-638-7400
Fax: 250-638-7448
=== RCMP NEWS RELEASE BELOW ===
Missing Terrace man: Tyler Montague
Terrace
2020-07-02 14:45 PDT
File # 20-6185
Terrace RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
Tyler Montague, age 36 of Terrace BC, last made contact with his family on June 24, 2020. His vehicle was observed at his home on the same day. He was reported missing to police on July 2, around 10:30 a.m.
Montague is described as:
- A white male
- Age 36
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
- Glasses
- Heavy set
- 220 pounds
- 6’2 in height
His vehicle is a black 2015 Nissan Juke with red accents, license plate ARG26H.
Police and family are concerned for his well-being.
If you have information about where he is or may be, please contact Terrace RCMP at (250)638-7400.
Released by
Cst. Crystal EvelynCommunity Policing / Media Relations Officer
Terrace RCMP
terrace.bc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca (English only)
3205 Eby St., Terrace BC, V8G 2X7
Office: 250-638-7400
Fax: 250-638-7448