Terrace man stabbed in broad daylight in an unprovoked attack

Terrace RCMP responded to a stabbing report on Tuesday, just after 4 pm. In a press release, an adult man was walking alone in a residential area when he observed a woman who appeared to be following him. She then ran up behind the man, stabbed him, then ran off. The two are not known to each other, and the attack was unprovoked.



The victim attended a local area hospital to receive treatment for the injury and is recovering. He was able to provide a detailed description of the suspect, which led to a timely arrest. The victim is Terrace resident Danny Keehn, who says his main concern was for the children nearby returning home from school.



“The fact of the matter is that these things are happening. I'm not the first person; I'm not going to be the last person. I think people need to be aware, and I think people need to be more cautious. In the police report, you can read advice from the RCMP they are suggesting that people take caution. People are more aware of their surroundings. They know what's going on at all times.”



Even though Keehn still does not know the assailant, he does not intend to reveal their name once their identity is determined. He also wanted to thank all emergency responders and hospital staff for the care he received.The RCMP says the suspect is being held in custody at this time. The investigation results will be forwarded to BC Prosecution Services for consideration of appropriate charges.They warn that without his situational awareness, the outcome may have been very different.