Terrace, Prince Rupert, Hazelton area see high new COVID case counts

168 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Northwest B.C. regions from January 31st to February 6th, according to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.



Case counts continue to remain high in Terrace, where 67 cases were reported during this peried.



Prince Rupert saw 37 new cases of the virus, while 15 were reported in the Upper Skeena region, which consists of the area around New Hazelton



Nine new cases were also reported in each of the local health areas for Haida Gwaii, Nisga'a and Burns Lake.



New cases broken down by region, January 31st - February 6th:



Haida Gwaii: 9

Prince Rupert: 37

Nisga'a: 9

Snow Country - Stikine - Telegraph Creek: 4

Terrace: 67

Kitimat: 5

Smithers: 5

Upper Skeena: 15

Burns Lake: 9

Nechako 8