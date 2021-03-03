Terrace RCMP arrest two men visiting an individual under quarantine

Terrace RCMP arrested two men who were visiting an individual presently in Covid-19 quarantine.



On February 17th at noon, police were dispatched to the Sunshine Inn and advised the two men they were unwelcome and must leave.



The men became combative with officers, lifting a chair and attempted to strike the member with it, shouting expletives and threatening to kill the police officers on the scene.



The men were arrested for assault with a weapon, resisting arrest and uttering threats.