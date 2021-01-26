Terrace RCMP issued a fine to a person who violated COVID-19 rules

In the act of enforcing the COVID-19 restrictions, Terrace RCMP has issued a $2,300 ticket to a person who violated the pandemic public health orders. Police responded to a report of a disturbance on Queensway Drive in Thornhill on January 15th.



They encountered the residents and spoke to a man who lived there with his elderly mother. The man had invited a guest over, and it was determined that the guest had violated public health conditions by visiting the residence and potentially placing the elderly mother at risk.



The guest was removed from the property by police officers and is facing charges of breach of public health orders.