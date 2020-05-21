Terrace RCMP say death near Curling Rink was a homicide

Terrace RCMP say Friday's death of a man near the C-N Rail tracks behind the Curling Rink was a homicide.

The man's body was found at around 11am Friday morning, in a wooded area, as a local R-C-M-P officer was conducting foot patrols in the area.







[PHOTO supplied by family] He's been identified as 38year-old James Nathan Roberts of Terrace.

Police say he was last seen alive at around 4 o'clock Thursday afternoon.