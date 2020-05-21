Terrace RCMP say death near Curling Rink was a homicide
The man's body was found at around 11am Friday morning, in a wooded area, as a local R-C-M-P officer was conducting foot patrols in the area.
[PHOTO supplied by family]
=== RCMP NEWS RELEASE ===
Sudden death deemed a homicide
Terrace
2020-05-19 11:09 PDT
File # 20-4558
A deceased man found in the woods Friday morning was the victim of homicide, according to police.
Around 11 a.m., Friday May 15, a Terrace RCMP officer was conducting foot patrols when he came across a body in the wooded area between the curling rink and railway tracks. The scene was secured while members of the General Investigation, Forensic Identification, Crime Reduction, and North District Major Crimes units, as well as the BC Coroners Service attended to investigate.
In order to further the police investigation, the name and photo of the victim is being released. James Nathan Roberts, age 38 of Terrace BC, was last seen alive around 4 p.m. Thursday May 14.
[RCMP PHOTO]
We are asking anyone who had any dealings with Mr. Roberts between the hours of 4 p.m. May 14 and 11 a.m. May 15; saw or heard anything in the area where his body was located; or know anything that may be helpful to the investigation, to call Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400 and reference file 20-4558, said Terrace RCMP Staff Sergeant, Michael Robinson.
No further information will be released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
