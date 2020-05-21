iHeartRadio
Choose your station
10°C
Instagram

Terrace RCMP say death near Curling Rink was a homicide

James Nathan Roberts fam foto
Terrace RCMP say Friday's death of a man near the C-N Rail tracks behind the Curling Rink was a  homicide.

 

The man's body was found at around 11am Friday morning, in a wooded area, as a local R-C-M-P officer was conducting foot patrols in the area.

 

He's been identified as 38year-old James Nathan Roberts of Terrace.  

James-Nathan-Roberts-fam-foto.jpg
[PHOTO supplied by family] 

 

Police say he was last seen alive at around 4 o'clock Thursday afternoon.  

 

Anyone who had any dealings with Roberts between that time and the discovery of his body Friday morning -- or saw or heard anything in the area between the curling rink and the railway tracks --  is asked to contact Terrace RCMP or Crime Stoppers. 

=== RCMP NEWS RELEASE ===

Sudden death deemed a homicide

Terrace

2020-05-19 11:09 PDT

File # 20-4558

 

A deceased man found in the woods Friday morning was the victim of homicide, according to police.

Around 11 a.m., Friday May 15, a Terrace RCMP officer was conducting foot patrols when he came across a body in the wooded area between the curling rink and railway tracks. The scene was secured while members of the General Investigation, Forensic Identification, Crime Reduction, and North District Major Crimes units, as well as the BC Coroners Service attended to investigate.

In order to further the police investigation, the name and photo of the victim is being released. James Nathan Roberts, age 38 of Terrace BC, was last seen alive around 4 p.m. Thursday May 14.

James-Nathan-Roberts-(1).jpg
[RCMP PHOTO]

We are asking anyone who had any dealings with Mr. Roberts between the hours of 4 p.m. May 14 and 11 a.m. May 15; saw or heard anything in the area where his body was located; or know anything that may be helpful to the investigation, to call Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400 and reference file 20-4558, said Terrace RCMP Staff Sergeant, Michael Robinson.

No further information will be released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
 

Released by

Cst. Crystal Evelyn

Community Policing / Media Relations Officer
Terrace RCMP
terrace.bc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca (English only)
3205 Eby St., Terrace BC, V8G 2X7
Office: 250-638-7400
Fax: 250-638-7448

Email: Crystal.EVELYN@rcmp-grc.gc.ca