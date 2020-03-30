Terrace shows support for health care workers during COVID crisis
A cross-country movement to give thanks to front-line workers during the COVID-19 emergency came to the northwest over the weekend.
[PHOTO: Lorna Schmidt/Facebook]
First-responder vehicles from Terrace and Thornhill sounded their horns and sirens and flashed their lights, in a show of appreciation to the health-care providers who continue to work through the pandemic.
The convoy began Saturday evening at 7 o'clock and rolled past Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace -- and then headed up the hill towards Terraceview Lodge, where they silenced the sirens so as not to disturb the residents there -- but they kept their lights flashing.
[PHOTO: Taylor Nicole/Facebook]
[PHOTO: Taylor Nicole/Facebook]
It was organized by Constable Peter Zacher of the RCMP's Traffic Services division, who said health care workers are doing a tremendous job during very difficult times -- and they deserve to be honoured.
"So we threw together a small parade on Friday afternoon at 7pm around Mills Memorial Hospital, and the response from the community was amazing, so my partner, Constable (Mat) Clarabut -- he's been in Terrace for 28 years and some very strong community ties and was able to put the message out to all of the other emergency services and first responder agencies in the community, to come together on Saturday evening at 7 to do a much larger parade, which garnered some amazing response from the community -- we had Terrace Fire, Thornhill Fire, BC Ambulance, BC Conservation, Department of Fisheries and Oceans, the BC Sheriffs, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement and Terrace Search-and-Rescue," he explained.
Zacher says they may hold further such shows of appreciation in the future, although nothing is planned at the moment.