Terrace shows support for health care workers during COVID crisis

A cross-country movement to give thanks to front-line workers during the COVID-19 emergency came to the northwest over the weekend.





[PHOTO: Lorna Schmidt/Facebook]



First-responder vehicles from Terrace and Thornhill sounded their horns and sirens and flashed their lights, in a show of appreciation to the health-care providers who continue to work through the pandemic.







[PHOTO: Taylor Nicole/Facebook] The convoy began Saturday evening at 7 o'clock and rolled past Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace -- and then headed up the hill towards Terraceview Lodge, where they silenced the sirens so as not to disturb the residents there -- but they kept their lights flashing.

It was organized by Constable Peter Zacher of the RCMP's Traffic Services division, who said health care workers are doing a tremendous job during very difficult times -- and they deserve to be honoured.