Terrace support worker calls for an end to stigma against people who use drugs

As of today, it’s now been five years since former B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Perry Kendall declared a public health emergency in response to a growing number of overdose deaths and an increase in the toxicity of street drugs. Since that day, over 7,000 people have died in B.C. as a result of an overdose.



Although Vancouver is often thought of as the epicentre of the crisis, it also continues in Northwest B.C., which the B.C. Coroners Service reported as having the third-highest overdose death rate in the province so far this year.



Lisa Lawley is the coordinator of the Kermode Friendship Society's Circle of Life group, which provides support to women in their child-bearing years struggling with substance use. Lawley says she's seen the overdose crisis worsen in Terrace over the years -- and she says that stigma against people who use drugs is preventing them from reaching out and seeking support.



"I almost want to say to people, 'put yourself in their shoes and think of yourself sitting on that street corner. You have nothing. You've dealt with trauma in your life, you don't trust people. You don't trust agencies because you've been traumatized by agencies themselves. You're sitting there by yourself, all alone with no money - what are you going to do? What would you do if you were actually in their shoes?'… They all didn't grow up and say, ‘this is where I want to go, this is what I want to do.’ That's not reality. There's things that have happened that caused this."



Lawley said the B.C. government’s recently-announced plan to decriminalize personal drug possession could be a way to reduce that stigma. However, to save lives and end people's addictions, she says more support services in Terrace and throughout the Northwest are needed as well.



"We need to have a detox centre. We need a treatment centre. We need these here in Terrace -- enough of just wishing, it has to happen. We can't change what's going on in our streets if we do not have these things in place for them. We have so many people coming in and saying, 'please, I want to go to treatment,' but we can't get them into treatment for two months. Then they go back out on the street -- boom, they're back into it."



The B.C. Coroners Service reported 18 overdose deaths in Northwest B.C. in 2020, including 11 in Terrace. In January and February of 2021, eight people in the Northwest died from an overdose.