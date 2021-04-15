Terrace to form regional lobby group to address homelessness, social issues

Terrace city council recently passed a motion to create a regional lobby group meant to pressure the provincial government into addressing homelessness and social issues in the city.



The motion will direct city staff to contact the Kitimat-Stikine Regional District -- as well as all municipalities and First Nations within it -- to form a group that can work together on these issues and lobby the province.



Councillor Sean Bujtas put forward the motion. He said that since Terrace acts as a regional hub for many of its surrounding communities, the city's social problem's affect the entire region.



"I was speaking to some leaders outside of Terrace; they expressed that this is a Northwest issue and not just a Terrace issue," he said.



"Everybody deserves to feel safe downtown. So I thought, 'why not try to get everybody together and discuss the issue and try to create a lobby group?' At the end of the day, we're stronger in numbers. So when we go to the province as a group, maybe we can see action and have the provincial government listen."



Bujtas warned that the lack of provincial support to address the city's social issues has created compassion fatigue among residents and business owners. To address these issues, he says the city needs more than just housing.



"There's definitely a homelessness problem downtown, but there's more to it than just homelessness. You can't just put a roof on people's heads and go, 'Oh, here we go. We're good.' Some people have some serious trauma in their life, and they need the support to help them with that. If you don't give them the support, putting a roof over their head is not going to do anything for them."



Last March, Terrace council also passed a motion by Bujtas to invite Premier John Horgan and municipal affairs minister Josie Osborne -- as well as Prime Minister Justin Trudea and federal infrastructure minister Catherine McKenna -- to come visit Terrace to discuss the need for more infrastructure spending in the city.