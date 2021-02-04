The annual Women's Memorial March is going virtual

The annual women's memorial march is going to look very different from years past. The Kermode Friendship Society and the Terrace Women's Resource Center are planning to commemorate missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls on a virtual platform. Due to COVID restrictions, organizers transformed the march into a photo documentary and a webinar. Program Coordinator for the Terrace Women's Resource Center Society, Brin Friend, explained how crucial it is to keep the conversation going.



"This year is also about building awareness and information sharing. So the red handprint movement does stand for silence, no more meaning we will not be silent as our missing and murdered indigenous women and girls and two-spirit community members continue to suffer. As well as information sharing about the red dress movement. The red dress is about empowerment, empowering safety for all. As well as we do have the Ali Ship webinar on February 11th at 11 am, and it's free; you just have to register. It provides us with a good opportunity where people can access the information at their own pace, so hopefully, when we can gather again, we are all on the same page of understanding we know what these symbols truly mean."



Kermode Friendship Society Circle Of Life Coordinator Lisa Lawley says the webinar is all about a safe space for open communication and to bring an understanding and express compassion.



"It is so sad that on the streets of Terrace, our women are being abused, are women are being mistreated, that they are not safe on that street. When you hear women saying that they sleep under a light because that's where I am safe. This is the reality in Terrace, and it's not just the downtown eastside in Vancouver; this is Terrace, this is Smithers, this is Prince Rupert, this is in the surrounding communities. This is happening here, and we need to start looking at that, and that's what I love about this piece with the Ali Ship we have the ability to bring more awareness."



Masks with a significant red handprint are available at both facilities. Event organizers are hoping to receive photo submissions for its documentary.