The Canucks Autism Network launched a new program for northern residents

The Canucks Autism Network has announced a free iPad loan and monthly data program for children, youth and adults on the autism spectrum in Northern BC. With community partners in Prince George, Kitimat and Prince Rupert, the new initiative will provide families with the technology required to participate in CAN's online social and recreation programs.



In response to COVID-19, the organization has successfully launched 16 weekly virtual programs, delivered in real-time over Zoom. Programs range from sports & rec, art, science and social opportunities. Programs Training and Community Engagement Vice President Stephanie Jull say these innovative online activities will allow families in Northern BC to experience CAN's programs for the first time directly.



"So we were thinking about how we can reach more families who are in different parts of BC, and we know that for some families, access to a device as well as internet access can be a barrier. So we applied for some funding through the government of Canada emergency community support fund and the community foundation of Canada, and through that funding, we were able to purchase a number of iPad minis, and we have worked with our community partners across Northern BC. The purpose of the program is to really keep kids, youth and adults connected socially. Some of the programs are based on physical activity, and we know that's been a big challenge during the pandemic. We aim to reach out, reduce those feelings of isolation and bring a little bit of fun right into the family homes in this difficult time."



Virtual programs are ongoing throughout winter, spring and summer of 2021. iPad loans and virtual programs will continue year-round. Interested families can register now at canucksautism.ca/north. Families who already have their own device and internet access are also welcome to sign up for CAN's virtual programs.