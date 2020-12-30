The City of Prince Rupert receives annual funds from CityWest

It's a tough time for city finances, but Prince Rupert is benefitting again from its ownership of the telecommunications company CityWest.



The corporation has presented its sole shareholder with this year's distribution payment totalling 700-thousand dollars.



That's 100-thousand more than last year.



CityWest CEO Stefan Woloszyn says in a news release that the corporation continues to do well financially. He's proud of how well its staff and customers have adapted to the quickly-changing circumstances presented by COVID-19.



CityWest has been expanding even during the pandemic adding more customers in the Bulkley Valley and purchasing Evolve Communications, a wireless Internet service provider based in Vanderhoof.



Since it spun out into a corporation in 2005, CityWest has provided the City of Prince Rupert with 8.8 million dollars in dividends and distribution payments, as well as over 2.1 million dollars in local taxes and levies.