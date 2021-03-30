The City of Terrace filled two vacant positions

The City of Terrace has filled both the vacant Director of Engineering and Public Works position and the new Public Works Manager position. Jonathan Lambert has accepted the Director of Engineering and Public Works position and will start on April 19.



Lambert has been with McElhanney Ltd. for the past 12 years, where he led the Structural Engineering Division at their Terrace office. Lambert takes over the role from Rob Schibli, who vacated the position in September 2020.



Ben Reinbolt has accepted the position of Public Works Manager, starting on April 5. Reinbolt has previous experience with the City of Terrace. He worked as a summer student in 2014, then rejoined the team in 2017 as a Labourer and then Utility Person in 2018.



The Public Works Manager is a new position added to the department this year. This role will provide oversight to the various Public Works Foremen.



City of Terrace Chief Administrative Officer Kris Boland says he is excited to have both Jonathan and Ben's local knowledge and expertise on the team. They are both long-time residents of Terrace who care about the community and will be valuable leaders to the Public Works department.



Staff are still in the process of filling the vacant Director of Leisure Services position.