The CMSD82 School Trustee All candidate Virtual Forum takes place tomorrow

The Terrace and District Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual All Candidates Forum for the School Trustee By-election in Electoral Area 2 of Coast Mountains Board of Education School District 82. The session will take place on Tuesday, February 23rd at 7:00 pm live on the Chamber's Facebook page.



There is an opportunity for community members, parents and caregivers to ask the candidates questions with a deadline for submissions of 3 pm on February 23rd. Any enquiries should be forwarded to the chamber's office. All nominated School Trustee Candidates will be in attendance and include Dave Crawley, Ed Harrison, Peter Lambright, Roger Leclerc, Lynn Parker, Diana Penner and Kate Spangl.



The forum will be chaired by Chamber President Tom Keller and Executive Director Michelle Taylor and moderated by Sarah Zimmerman.