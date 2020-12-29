The COVID outbreak at the LNG Canada site in Kitimat is declared over

Some good news from the LNG Canada project site recently as Northern Health has declared their COVID-19 outbreak to be resolved.



In a news release posted on Christmas Day, Northern Health states that Medical Health officers at the JGC Fluor contractor for LNG Canada work site declared the COVID-19 outbreak to have ended.



There have been no new reported cases associated with the outbreak since December 2nd. The outbreak was initially declared on November 19th, and a total of 56 employees tested positive for the virus. All those infected have since recovered.



There will be no further updates regarding this outbreak. Still, LNG Canada and its project partners continue to monitor a second, unrelated outbreak declared on December 17th, among Diversified Transportation staff working at the project site.



There have been no new cases associated with the second outbreak since December 14th.