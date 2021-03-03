The Gitxaala Governing Council announces COVID lockdown

The Gitxaala Governing Council and Health and Emergency Management Team have implemented a lockdown effective immediately due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the community.



The lockdown protocol includes staying at home with no visitors, self-monitoring, no personal food sales, all local stores, nations offices, and schools closed, and no gatherings or outings of any kind.



If you are developing any symptoms, please call the health station to make an appointment for testing.



A boat owners' schedule to check on their watercraft has been established between 10 am and noon and 4 pm to 6 pm daily. The situation will be re-assessed in 72 hours.