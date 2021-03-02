The Haisla Nation receives COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 vaccine inoculations began to be administered in Kitamaat Village yesterday. On-reserve residents 18 and over can call and be added to the waitlist to receive their first dose. However, shots are being administered by age priority, starting with those 55 and older. No walk-ins will be accepted.



This on-reserve clinic will run from 9:30 am to 5 pm each day until the end of day Wednesday at the Haisla Recreation Center. When patients arrive for their scheduled appointment, they are asked to remain in their vehicle or outside until called. Wearing a mask upon entry and practicing physical distancing is required.