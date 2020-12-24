The missing snowboarder located yesterday on Shames Mountain has died

RCMP are confirming the sad news that a missing snowboarder located yesterday on Shames Mountain has died. In a news release, RCMP says he was pronounced deceased after being transported to the hospital yesterday.



Terrace Search and Rescue located the man just outside the ski hill boundary. He'd been reported missing Tuesday evening.



Police say foul play is not suspected in his death, and the B-C Coroner's Service has taken over the investigation. They say next of kin have been notified.



RCMP are thanking Terrace Search and Rescue, Shames' My Mountain Co-op staff, BC Ambulance, the staff at Mills Memorial hospital and members of the public who tirelessly worked to locate the missing man and provided care. They've also offered condolences to his family and friends.